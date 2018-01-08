What make-up and snow days mean for Lowcountry school districts

School is still out for most students across the Lowcountry as ice covers parts of roadways, making for a slippery drive.

Parents and students might be wondering about potential make-up days for local public school districts in the state. Students might not have to make up all days canceled.

According to the South Carolina Board of Education, only the first three canceled days of school are required to be made up.

Five-year-old Hannah Doughty was surprised to find out that school was canceled again for Tuesday.

"That's crazy," Doughty said.

She's ready to go back to her kindergarten class after multiple snow days though she's enjoyed the winter weather activities.



"It was mostly my first time seeing snow," Doughty said.

Hannah's mom Stephanie says she's been trying to keep the kids entertained with baking and games.

"When it started coming down on Wednesday and it just wasn't stopping we were just in awe. It was exciting and fun for the first day," Stephanie said. "The second day was a little stir crazy."

While each school district has a different schedule, canceled days due to Hurricane Irma and snow and ice are leaving parents and students concerned about making them up.

"I actually am ready to go back to school so we don't have make-up days," said student Rylee Stepherson.

Let's take for example Dorchester District Two which has canceled eight days of school so far this school year; three for Hurricane Irma and now five for the snow and ice.

At the start of the school year, every school district must set aside three days in its academic calendar for make-up days, so those days missed for the hurricane are already being made up.

From there the school board can decide to waive make-up days four, five and six or choose to lengthen the school year.

If the board wants to waive days seven and eight they'll have to submit a request to the State Board of Education for approval.

"When we see on the calendar that they're off for school we typically plan trips or long weekends away so not knowing if we will be able to do those or not," Stephanie said. "We're ready to get back to school."

