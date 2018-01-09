SCDOT to close lanes on I-26 for work on Volvo Interchange Project

The Volvo Interchange Project is expected to cause some delays in January. Source: Live 5

Less than a week after working to clear snow and ice from roads around the Lowcountry, SCDOT is set to begin on another project.

The department is pairing with Conti Enterprises Inc.to close certain lanes along I-26 from mile marker 188-191 for shoulder repairs.

The schedule of closures is as follows:

I-26 Westbound right lane

Jan. 9: 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Jan. 10: 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Jan. 11: 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Jan. 12: 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.

I-26 Eastbound left lane

Jan. 10: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Jan.11: 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Jan. 12: 9 p.m. - 10 a.m.

Drivers in the area are asked to be aware of crews and changing traffic patterns.

