Charleston city council to discuss approval of Calhoun statue language

One month after the Charleston History Commission made its recommendation, the Charleston city council will look to approve the contextual language to be added to the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.

The commission announced in early December that it had approved its version of the language, but the final approval still must go through city council chambers.

The process began last August when Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg sent a letter to the commission asking it to come up with the wording for a plaque which, "...will describe who Calhoun was and clearly elucidate his views on racism, slavery, and white supremacy."

The commission met at least once in October and November before language was approved in December. Tecklenburg's letter came in the wake of unrest in after the deadly violence at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

