Allegiant Air launching service to Charleston International Airport

Paul Campbell, who leads Charleston International Airport, announced Allegiant will add weekly service to the airport. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston International Airport is set to add yet another air carrier to its already growing list.

Airport officials made the announcement Tuesday morning that Allegiant Air will service two flights per week from Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati with fares as low as $48 one-way.

Paul Campbell, executive director and CEO of the Charleston Aviation Authority, which manages the airport, said one of the airport's goals is to bring quality carriers.

"This is another chance for us to provide for the public, the folks in the Lowcountry, destinations," Campbell said. "This means that this airport now goes nonstop to 24 different airports."

Service to Pittsburgh is set to begin on April 4. Cincinnati service will begin on April 5 and Indianapolis will begin April 6.

“We’re thrilled to bring our unique brand of ultra-low-cost, nonstop travel to Charleston,” Allegiant senior vice president of commercial Lukas Johnson said in a statement. “Charleston offers beautiful scenery and an authentic Southern charm that we know our passengers will enjoy, and we’re so excited to be the new carrier of choice to this amazing city.”

The addition comes on the heels of one of the biggest year's on-record for the airport, which welcomed more than 3.5 million passengers through November 2017. Charleston International also said in a November release that Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop flights to Denver and Philadelphia on Feb. 20 then start service to Chicago in May.

Allegiant estimates the new service will bring almost 30,000 passengers to the Holy City.

“We are pleased to welcome Allegiant to Charleston International Airport, one of America’s fastest-growing airports," Campbell said. “Allegiant’s unique business model will make air travel a realistic option for more people in our area.”

Passengers can begin purchasing tickets for Allegiant flights later Tuesday on the airline's website. Flights must be purchased by Thursday for travel by Aug. 14.

