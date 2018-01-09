Allegiant Air launching service to Charleston International Airport

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for killing a dog in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for killing a dog in North Charleston.More >>
Mount Pleasant Police are currently investigating after a woman said a man tried to lure her children into his car. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer was sent to the Somerset Oaks subdivision of Lieben Road in response to a report of suspicious circumstances. That call was made by Jennifer Hester after her children were playing outside and a man pulled around their cul-de-sac and started talking to them. “He called out to my ...More >>
Mount Pleasant Police are currently investigating after a woman said a man tried to lure her children into his car. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer was sent to the Somerset Oaks subdivision of Lieben Road in response to a report of suspicious circumstances. That call was madeMore >>
Federal investigators arrived on the scene of a devastating fire in Holly Hill that destroyed three businesses early Monday morning.More >>
Federal investigators arrived on the scene of a devastating fire in Holly Hill that destroyed three businesses early Monday morning.More >>
Henry Berlin, whose clothing store has been a fixture of downtown Charleston since 1883, has died, store employees have confirmed.More >>
Henry Berlin, whose clothing store has been a fixture of downtown Charleston since 1883, has died, store employees have confirmed.More >>
Detectives have arrested two brothers and a third suspect in connection to a murder at a Summerville apartment complex. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Gerard Hamilton and 25-year-old Maliek Hamilton, both from North Charleston, and charged them for the October 2017 murder of Quron Khalif Allen. In addition, DCSO officials say a third suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Goose Creek by SWAT. More information regarding this suspect...More >>
Detectives have arrested two brothers and a third suspect in connection to a murder at a Summerville apartment complex. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Gerard Hamilton and 25-year-old Maliek Hamilton, both from North Charleston, and charged them for the October 2017 murder of Quron Khalif Allen. In addition, DCSO officials say a third suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Goose Creek by SWAT. More information regarding this suspect...More >>