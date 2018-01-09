Quantcast

Police: Man hospitalized after N. Charleston auto-pedestrian accident

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Crews working the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in N. Charleston (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News) Crews working the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in N. Charleston (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened at Rivers Avenue and Easy Street. 

The initial investigation shows that the man was crossing the westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue on foot and walked in front of a Hyundai Sonata in the left westbound lane, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.   

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, Pryor said.

The call came in at 6:30 a.m. Shortly before 9 a.m. , police, firefighters and EMS remained on the scene, dispatchers said.

No charges are being brought against the driver of the vehicle, Pryor said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights received.

