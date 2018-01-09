Police: Man hospitalized after N. Charleston auto-pedestrian accident

Crews working the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in N. Charleston (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)

North Charleston Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Rivers Avenue and Easy Street.

The initial investigation shows that the man was crossing the westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue on foot and walked in front of a Hyundai Sonata in the left westbound lane, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, Pryor said.

The call came in at 6:30 a.m. Shortly before 9 a.m. , police, firefighters and EMS remained on the scene, dispatchers said.

Investigators are still working the scene. Things are starting to clear up. Details are still limited and lanes blocked outside of Rooms To Go. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/7fZmyDrjgY — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) January 9, 2018

No charges are being brought against the driver of the vehicle, Pryor said.

The incident remains under investigation.

