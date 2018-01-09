Victim identified in deadly N. Charleston auto-pedestrian accident

Crews working the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in N. Charleston (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)

The victim of a Jan. 9 auto-pedestrian accident has been identified.

Timothy Terrill Livingston, 39, passed away four days after the accident as a result of his injuries according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sara Senn.

The incident happened at Rivers Avenue and Easy Street and the initial investigation showed Livingston was crossing the westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue on foot and walked in front of a Hyundai Sonata in the left westbound lane, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

The call came in at 6:30 a.m. Shortly before 9 a.m. , police, firefighters and EMS remained on the scene, dispatchers said.

Investigators are still working the scene. Things are starting to clear up. Details are still limited and lanes blocked outside of Rooms To Go. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/7fZmyDrjgY — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) January 9, 2018

No charges are being brought against the driver of the vehicle, Pryor said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights received.