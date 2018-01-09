Quantcast

Victim identified in deadly N. Charleston auto-pedestrian accident

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Crews working the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in N. Charleston (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News) Crews working the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in N. Charleston (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

The victim of a Jan. 9 auto-pedestrian accident has been identified.

Timothy Terrill Livingston, 39, passed away four days after the accident as a result of his injuries according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sara Senn.

The incident happened at Rivers Avenue and Easy Street and the initial investigation showed Livingston was crossing the westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue on foot and walked in front of a Hyundai Sonata in the left westbound lane, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.   

The call came in at 6:30 a.m. Shortly before 9 a.m. , police, firefighters and EMS remained on the scene, dispatchers said.

No charges are being brought against the driver of the vehicle, Pryor said.

