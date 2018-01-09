Quantcast

Natural gas use sets record during winter weather

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
SCE&G says customers natural gas use during last week's winter weather set a new record. (Source: Pixabay) SCE&G says customers natural gas use during last week's winter weather set a new record. (Source: Pixabay)
Cayce, SC (WCSC) -

SCE&G says its natural gas customers broke an energy usage record during recent wintry weather in South Carolina.

The company says the natural gas record was similar to the record electric usage.

On Wednesday, the day a winter storm dumped more than five inches of snow in Charleston, SCE&G customers used 345,736 dekatherms of natural gas, breaking the previous record of 331,223 dekatherms. A dekatherm is a measure of natural gas equal to 1,000,000 British thermal units 

“Providing reliable natural gas service to customers in extremely cold weather begins with the planning, monitoring and maintaining of gas infrastructure that SCE&G employees do throughout the year," Rusty Harris, senior vice president of gas operations for SCANA, said. SCANA is the parent company of SCE&G.

SCE&G offered customers these tips for helping manage their energy use:

  • Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower (each degree higher can significantly increase heating costs).
  • Set your water heater at 120 degrees and visually inspect the unit for leaks.
  • Check air filters monthly and change when dirty.
  • Check ductwork periodically for leaks or tears and repair as necessary.
  • Have your central heating and cooling system serviced annually by a professional.
  • Install a smart or programmable thermostat to allow you to raise or lower the temperature settings when you’re asleep or away from home. 

The utility acknowledges record energy usage creates the potential for increased energy costs, and says customers concerned about their energy bills should call customer service at 1-800-251-7234.

