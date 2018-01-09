SC supreme court reassigns Colleton Co. magistrate to state Sen. Paul Campbell's DUI case

A Colleton County magistrate will now hear Paul Campbell's DUI case in court.

An order signed by South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice David Beatty and dated Nov. 21 says magistrate Elbert Duffie III of Colleton County will preside over the case because the magistrates of Charleston County have recused themselves.

The reasoning for the change is to avoid the appearance of impropriety, the order states. Charleston County facilities will still be used in the case.

