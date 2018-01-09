SCDOT worker dies after fall on ice

An SCDOT employee has died after being injured in a fall. (Source: Raycom)

A South Carolina Department of Transportation employee has died after being injured in a fall.

The employee slipped on ice and hit his head on the ground outside the SCDOT office in Moncks Corner Friday morning, an SCDOT spokesman said.

The man died on Tuesday at 2 p.m., according to the agency. He had been hospitalized since the injury.

His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

