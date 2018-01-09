Emergency crews respond to house fire in North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Police are currently investigating after a woman said a man tried to lure her children into his car. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer was sent to the Somerset Oaks subdivision of Lieben Road in response to a report of suspicious circumstances. That call was made by Jennifer Hester after her children were playing outside and a man pulled around their cul-de-sac and started talking to them. “He called out to my ...