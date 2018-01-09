Midlands mother, daughter charged in death of disabled family member in their care

Two Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged in the death of their son and brother with muscular dystrophy who required around-the-clock care, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Two Lexington County woman have been arrested and charged in the death of their son and brother with muscular dystrophy who required around-the-clock care, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said.

Candie McKay Shearin, 45, and Tara Nerys Shearin, 20, both of Gaston, are charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death to a vulnerable adult, according to arrest warrants.

“EMS responded to the home on State Pond Road on Dec. 20 after 25-year-old Michael Anton Shearin was found unresponsive,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We were called in to investigate after he showed obvious signs of neglect that were ultimately determined to be the cause of his death.”

Mr. Shearin was the son of Mrs. Shearin and was Ms. Shearin's brother.

WARNING: The details of the arrest report may be disturbing to some.

The arrest warrant says Mr. Shearin's manner of death was homicide by neglect and he died of sepsis due to a decubitus ulcer contributed by his muscular dystrophy, pneumonia, and dehydration.

When deputies went to the home on Dec. 20, Michael was found with a number of bed sores and lying in a non-operating hospital bed in maggots. The bed was also stained with fecal matter. The home was also covered in trash and a cockroach infestation.

Michael's blood also tested positive for E. Coli.

Mrs. Shearin and Ms. Shearin are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

