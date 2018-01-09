Quantcast

Middle school teacher charged with soliciting minor, criminal se - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Middle school teacher charged with soliciting minor, criminal sexual conduct out on bond

Allison Chilton is accused of criminal sexual conduct. (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office) Allison Chilton is accused of criminal sexual conduct. (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A Lowcountry middle school teacher is free on bond after being accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct. 

Allison Chilton, 27, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Attorney General's Office spokesman Robert Kittle.

A judge set bond at $30,000 Tuesday.

Investigators say the 12-year-old victim's father told authorities he suspected there was a relationship between the two. Dorchester County deputies say the father told them he believed the relationship started when his daughter was in the seventh grade and was being taught by Chilton. 

Court documents state Chilton intended to persuade and entice the victim into sexual activity between Aug.1, 2017, and Dec. 29, 2017. The victim stated she exchanged text messages with Chilton in reference to having a sexual relationship, the affidavit stated.

Chilton stated she kissed the victim and fondled the victim as well according to the affidavit. The relationship came to light when the victim's father requested a report be done at the sheriff's office after he found proof of the alleged relationship according to the incident report. 

The student’s father showed investigators text messages apparently sent by Chilton to the girl. Investigators said one read, “I want to be your wife,” and the other read, “I want to hold you.”

According to Oakbrook Middle School's website, Chilton is a language arts and math teacher at the school. 

The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case against Chilton. 

Chilton has been with the district since 2013. DD2 officials says she has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWS LocalNEWSMore>>

  • Charleston Animal Society offers $3k award after family's pit bull killed

    Charleston Animal Society offers $3k award after family's pit bull killed

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-01-10 22:11:04 GMT
    Ava, a 1-year-old pit bull, was found dead by her owner in December. (Source: Charleston Animal Society)Ava, a 1-year-old pit bull, was found dead by her owner in December. (Source: Charleston Animal Society)

    The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for killing a dog in North Charleston.

    More >>

    The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for killing a dog in North Charleston.

    More >>

  • No charges filed after Mount Pleasant investigation into report of man attempting to lure kids into van

    No charges filed after Mount Pleasant investigation into report of man attempting to lure kids into van

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-01-10 22:08:12 GMT

    Mount Pleasant Police are currently investigating after a woman said a man tried to lure her children into his car. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer was sent to the Somerset Oaks subdivision of Lieben Road in response to a report of suspicious circumstances. That call was made by Jennifer Hester after her children were playing outside and a man pulled around their cul-de-sac and started talking to them. “He called out to my ...

    More >>

    Mount Pleasant Police are currently investigating after a woman said a man tried to lure her children into his car. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer was sent to the Somerset Oaks subdivision of Lieben Road in response to a report of suspicious circumstances. That call was made

    More >>

  • Federal investigators arrive at Holly Hill fire scene

    Federal investigators arrive at Holly Hill fire scene

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 4:50 PM EST2018-01-10 21:50:08 GMT
    The fire in Holly Hill destroyed three businesses early Monday morning. (Source: Live 5)The fire in Holly Hill destroyed three businesses early Monday morning. (Source: Live 5)

    Federal investigators arrived on the scene of a devastating fire in Holly Hill that destroyed three businesses early Monday morning.

    More >>

    Federal investigators arrived on the scene of a devastating fire in Holly Hill that destroyed three businesses early Monday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly