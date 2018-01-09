Middle school teacher charged with soliciting minor, criminal sexual conduct out on bond

A Lowcountry middle school teacher is free on bond after being accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct.

Allison Chilton, 27, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Attorney General's Office spokesman Robert Kittle.

A judge set bond at $30,000 Tuesday.

Investigators say the 12-year-old victim's father told authorities he suspected there was a relationship between the two. Dorchester County deputies say the father told them he believed the relationship started when his daughter was in the seventh grade and was being taught by Chilton.

Court documents state Chilton intended to persuade and entice the victim into sexual activity between Aug.1, 2017, and Dec. 29, 2017. The victim stated she exchanged text messages with Chilton in reference to having a sexual relationship, the affidavit stated.

Chilton stated she kissed the victim and fondled the victim as well according to the affidavit. The relationship came to light when the victim's father requested a report be done at the sheriff's office after he found proof of the alleged relationship according to the incident report.

The student’s father showed investigators text messages apparently sent by Chilton to the girl. Investigators said one read, “I want to be your wife,” and the other read, “I want to hold you.”

According to Oakbrook Middle School's website, Chilton is a language arts and math teacher at the school.

The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case against Chilton.

Chilton has been with the district since 2013. DD2 officials says she has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

