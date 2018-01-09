Regis closing about 600 SmartStyle salons

SmartStyle salons are often found within Walmart stores. The targeted locations will close at the end of the month. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - Regis, a salon company with locations across the world, announced on Tuesday it was closing 600 "nonperforming" company-owned SmartStyle locations.

SmartStyle salons are often found at Walmarts in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

A list of affected stores wasn't immediately available.

The company said the closures were part of streamlining efforts.

"Regis is committed to maintaining our leadership position in the salon industry," said Hugh Sawyer, president and Chief Executive Officer of Regis Corporation, in a news release. "As a result, we are making significant strategic and operational changes to our business to increase customer traffic, invest in new technologies, decrease non-strategic costs, expand our franchise capabilities and create a new eco-system for customer interaction."

The company said the targeted locations will close by the end of the month, and are the only closures in the foreseeable future.

Those affected will be offered positions at other SmartStyles salons or other salons in the Regis Corporation family, which also owns, frachises or holds interest in Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters, Roosters and First Choice Haircutters locations.

Regis has 8,944 salons in its family of brands as of Sept. 30. The closures will leave about 2,000 SmartStyle salons.

