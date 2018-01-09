Regis closing about 600 SmartStyle salons

Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct. The Attorney General's Office has charged Allison Chilton with criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor. According to Oakbrook Middle School's website, Chilton is a language, arts, and math teacher at the school. We've reached out to officials with the Dorchester District 2. Copyrig...More >>
Police have arrested a Summerville High school student accused of making threats on social media about a possible shooting at the school. Officials with Dorchester District 2 say they were made aware of it Tuesday morning and alerted police. Summerville police are now investigating, according to district officials. Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.More >>
Emergency officials say a truck driver died after his tractor trailer veered off a highway in Colleton County and crashed into trees causing the vehicle to catch on fire. Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say it happened Monday night on I-95 near the 42 mile marker. Witnesses told authorities that the truck left the roadway, drove down an embankment and struck several trees. "The collision caused one oak tree to fall across the interstate as...More >>
A vote by the Folly Beach City Council Tuesday night could be another step in returning the Folly Boat to its former location.More >>
