Driver killed after tractor trailer fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say a truck driver died after his tractor trailer veered off a highway in Colleton County and crashed into trees causing the vehicle to catch on fire. 

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say it happened Monday night on I-95 near the 42 mile marker. 

Witnesses told authorities that the truck left the roadway, drove down an embankment and struck several trees. 

"The collision caused one oak tree to fall across the interstate as the truck erupted in what was described as a 'fire ball,'" CCFR officials said. 

When crews arrived they found the tractor trailer off in the woods fully involved with the cab suffering "massive damage."

A report states crews worked for 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, and a large amount of diesel fuel was also spilled and contributed to the fire.

"Once the fire was extinguished, crews located the driver’s body trapped in the wreckage," CCFR officials said."The coroner’s office was notified and responded. Once their investigation was complete, Firefighters used Holmatro Rescue to extricate the driver. He was transported by the Coroner’s Office." 

The southbound lanes of I-95 were blocked for 30 minutes, and then down to one lane for 3 1/2 hours. 

DOT crews also responded to the scene to remove the tree from the highway. 

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

