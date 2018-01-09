Police arrest suspect in downtown Charleston shooting

Investigators have arrested a man suspected in a downtown Charleston shooting.

The Charleston Police Department charged 24-year-old DeAngelo Rodriquez Milligan of Charleston with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Milligan is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the victim Tuesday afternoon.

"The bullet grazed the victim’s head," CPD officials said."He was not transported to the hospital."

