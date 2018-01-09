Calhoun statue plaque vote delayed by Charleston city council

Charleston City councilmembers deferred a vote Tuesday evening on approving the language of a plaque on the John C. Calhoun statue in downtown. (Source: Live 5 News)

Charleston City councilmembers deferred a vote Tuesday evening on approving the language of a plaque on the John C. Calhoun statue in downtown.

The city's history commission has already approved it's version of the plaque.

The plaque hopes to add historical context to the statue.

A letter from Mayor John Tecklenburg asked for the plaque to include language which "will describe who Calhoun was and clearly elucidate his views on racism, slavery and white supremacy."

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.