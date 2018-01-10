Quantcast

Jury selection begins in Summerville, Kiawah Island cases

Brandon Evan Williams, the suspect in the Summerville bank robbery. (Source: Summerville Police Department) Brandon Evan Williams, the suspect in the Summerville bank robbery. (Source: Summerville Police Department)
Tumiko Rucker, one of the Kiawah Island officials charged with wire fraud (Source: LinkedIn) Tumiko Rucker, one of the Kiawah Island officials charged with wire fraud (Source: LinkedIn)
Kenneth Gunnells, one of the Kiawah Island officials charged with wire fraud (Source: LinkedIn) Kenneth Gunnells, one of the Kiawah Island officials charged with wire fraud (Source: LinkedIn)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A Summerville case involving bank robbery and a Kiawah Island case with alleged wire fraud both begin jury selection Wednesday. 

Brandon Evan Williams, 30, was charged with armed robbery in connection with a Summerville bank robbery in January 2017.

Tumiko Rucker and Kenneth Gunnels pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and misuse of Kiawah Island town funds in November 2017. 

The indictment stated Rucker,42, and Gunnells, 59, allegedly gave themselves unauthorized payroll advances and used town credit cards for personal reasons without reimbursing the town. 

