Charleston health expo aims to educate, build excitement for Cooper River Bridge Run

By Alissa Holmes, Reporter/MMJ
The expo set up prior to opening Wednesday morning. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News) The expo set up prior to opening Wednesday morning. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The city of Charleston is partnering with The Cooper River Bridge Run for a free two-day health and wellness expo.

Programs including cooking lessons, dieting demos, exercise guidance and weight management are all part of the event at the Charleston Gaillard Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. 

“January, right before the Charleston Marathon, is the perfect time to inform the community of the necessary steps needed to live a healthy lifestyle, and to connect the community with the appropriate services," Cooper River Bridge Run director Julian Smith said in a statement. "We hope the community takes advantage of this incredible opportunity to kick start 2018 with a healthy outlook."

There will be free screenings for cholesterol and blood pressure, mammograms and colon health. Chiropractic and holistic health care advice will also be available on site. Healthy cooking classes available for those in the community who are looking to kick off their New Year's resolution.

Event  coordinators say they are expecting at least 600 people and the deputy director of the bridge run said one of these tests help to save one man's life last year. 

“The Expo will be even bigger this year than last year,” MUSC Wellness Center Director Janis Newton said in a statement. “It makes a statement for Charleston, that it’s not only about tourism, beauty and history but that we care about the health of our community.”

The Cooper River Bridge Run was awarded the third largest 10k in America by Running USA. It began in 1978 and has grown to over 40,000 runners each April. It's the only sanctioned USA Track and Field Elite Event competition in South Carolina. 

This year's Cooper River Bridge Run is scheduled for April 7.

