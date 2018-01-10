One dead after truck accident on I-95 in Colleton Co.

The driver of the truck died in the accident. (Source: Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

One person died Wednesday morning following an accident in Colleton County.

A freightliner truck left the roadway and struck several trees near mile-marker 43 northbound on I-95.

The cab of the truck was crushed with the dash pushed against the rear wall according to the Colleton County fire-rescue.

The highway was down to one lane for four hours while crews responded. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The incident comes just over 24 hours after another truck driver died in an accident one mile up I-95 in the opposite direction

Crews used saws to cut away the cab roof and worked for over two hours to free the man from the truck.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.