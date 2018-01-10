Man charged with burglary after barricading himself inside West Ashley home

A man was arrested and charged with burglary Wednesday morning after he barricaded himself in a house.

Cornelius Robert Jenkins, 27, has been charged with first degree burglary after he fled officers on foot and entered a home on Gunn Avenue in West Ashley without permission.

The Charleston police department established a perimeter late Tuesday night around 10 p.m. according to dispatch. SWAT later responded to the scene and Jenkins surrendered without incident or injury, an official said.

Jenkins ran because an officer recognized him as having an active warrant, according to an official.

