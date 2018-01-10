MAU hiring for local companies

MAU Workforce Solutions is hiring for companies in the tri-county area. Positions include warehouse and administrative, and all require some degree of experience. To apply, email resume to: Leighann.kellam@mau.com. She may also be reached at 843-767-7610.



The following information was submitted by MAU to help attract qualified candidates.



Material Handlers - Ladson



At least one year experience cycle counts, RF scanners, and inventory



Temp to hire after 90 days



$13 per hour



CNC Machinist - Ladson & Huger



Must have two years CNC experience



Grinders, lathes, set up, change out



Familiar with inspection and gauges



$15 - $20 per hour, negotiable depending on experience



Experienced Administrative - Clements Ferry Rd.



Must have excellent Microsoft office skills, especially Excel



Excel test will be given



Temp to hire



$15 per hour



