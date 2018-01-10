Quantcast

MAU hiring for local companies - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

MAU hiring for local companies

Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

MAU Workforce Solutions is hiring for companies in the tri-county area.  Positions include warehouse and administrative, and all require some degree of experience. To apply, email resume to: Leighann.kellam@mau.com.  She may also be reached at 843-767-7610.

The following information was submitted by MAU to help attract qualified candidates.

Material Handlers - Ladson

At least one year experience cycle counts, RF scanners, and inventory

Temp to hire after 90 days

$13 per hour

CNC Machinist - Ladson & Huger

Must have  two years CNC experience

Grinders, lathes, set up, change out

Familiar with inspection and gauges

$15 - $20 per hour, negotiable depending on experience

Experienced Administrative - Clements Ferry Rd.

Must have excellent Microsoft office skills, especially Excel

Excel test will be given

Temp to hire

$15 per hour 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly