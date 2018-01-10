Water main break to close portion of Remount Road for much of Wednesday

Repairs to a broken water main will close the intersection of Remount Rd. at Yeamans Hall Rd. (Source: Live 5)

The Charleston Water System says it is responding to a water main break the will close an intersection of Remount Road for much of the day.

The break was reported Wednesday morning in the area of Remount Road at Yeamans Hall Road in Hanahan.

Crews estimate repairs will be complete by 5 p.m., but say the intersection will be closed until repairs are complete.

