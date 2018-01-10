Ladson woman arrested for drug violations, attempting to steal mail in Goose Creek subdivision

A woman has been arrested because of the watchful eye of one resident in a Goose Creek subdivision.

Someone in The Hamlets subdivision reported Jennifer West was attempting to steal mail and notified the Goose Creek Police Department.

An officer located her vehicle leaving the neighborhood. She was found to be in illegal possession of two prescription medications, drug paraphernalia and a suspended driver's license according to the Goose Creek police department.

West also had a credit card, social security card, medicare card and a notary public card belonging to someone else in North Charleston, police said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.