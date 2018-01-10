Trident Tech computer systems restored after IT issue

An IT issue is blamed for a system outage at Trident Tech Wednesday. (Source: AP)

The IT issue that knocked Trident Tech computer systems offline has been resolved, a spokesman for the school said Wednesday.

Systems were brought back online shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The problem was traced to an outside contractor who was testing the fire suppression system and accidentally forced a data system shutdown, Trident Tech spokesman Dave Hansen said.

The outage affected students and faculty of Trident Tech who were unable to log in to their accounts or access their email, Hansen said.

