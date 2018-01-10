Charleston Marathon road closures announced

The Charleston Marathon route includes several road closures for Saturday. (Source: Charleston Police)

Charleston officials have announced road closures planned for Saturday's Charleston Marathon.

The following downtown Charleston roads along the marathon route will be impacted, according to Charleston Police Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin:

Lockwood Drive from Fishburne Street to Broad Street.

Broad Street from Lockwood Drive to Ashley Avenue.

Ashley Avenue from Broad Street to Tradd Street.

Tradd Street from Ashley Avenue to Murray Boulevard.

Murray Boulevard from Tradd Street to E. Battery Street.

E. Battery Street from Murray Boulevard to S. Battery Street.

S. Battery Street from E. Battery Street to King Street.

King Street from S. Battery Street to Austin Avenue.

At that point, the race enters North Charleston.

There may be additional feeder roads that are also impacted, he said.

The closures will begin from the start of the marathon to approximately 10:30 a.m. within the City of Charleston.

Police say each street will reopen as soon as possible after the race clears each street.

A list of North Charleston-area road closures will be posted when they are made available.

Proceeds from the Charleston Marathon go to Engaging Creative Minds, which funds fine arts programs in area county schools.

