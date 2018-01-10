Detectives arrest brothers, third suspect for murder at Summerville apartment

Detectives have arrested two brothers and a third suspect in connection to a murder at a Summerville apartment complex.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Gerard Hamilton and 25-year-old Maliek Hamilton, both from North Charleston, and charged them for the October 2017 murder of Quron Khalif Allen.

In addition, DCSO officials say a third suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Goose Creek by SWAT.

More information regarding this suspect is expected to be released Thursday morning after a book process is complete.

The trio's arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 7, 2017 when a deputy responded to the Timber Lane townhomes off Old Trolley Road for a report of a shooting.

When the deputy arrived on scene he was flagged down by a woman who said she heard gunshots coming from an apartment.

Deputies then found the victim lying on a couch at the apartment.

