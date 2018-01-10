5-star recruit Brian Bowen joins Gamecocks

Brian Bowen, a 5-star basketball recruit who was also at the center of an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball, has signed with South Carolina and hopes to play for the Gamecocks next season.

Based on NCAA transfer rules, Bowen will have to sit out 2 semesters before he could play.

Bowen originally signed with Louisville out of La Lumiere Schools in Indiana but was suspended before the season began after news broke of an investigation.

Federal documents claim that Adidas funneled $100,000 to a player later revealed to be Bowen to sign with Louisville. The FBI claims Bowen's father accepted the payment. Bowen has said he had no knowledge of the transaction.

The investigation would eventually lead to the firing of Louisville head coach Rick Pitino and AD Tom Jurich.

Bowen's talent on the court in undeniable. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Indiana last season, a consensus 5-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American.

“Brian is an exceptional young man and a basketball player with a very high IQ for the game." head coach Frank Martin said in a statement. "He brings a high-level skill set to the court and will make an immediate impact on our team with him joining us on the practice courts this week. He is a strong, athletic small forward, who can really shoot the ball and rebound."

"Brian deserves a fresh start and I would like to thank our University administration, President Pastides, our Board of Trustees and Ray Tanner for their hard work and guidance in helping Brian become a member of our Gamecock family.” Martin said.

“What better coach is there to help Brian grow as a student-athlete and more importantly as a young man than Frank Martin and his staff,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “Over the coming months, we will work diligently with the NCAA through our compliance office to ensure that Brian is eligible for competition.”

Bowen, who signed with Louisville in summer 2017, spent the fall semester enrolled at the school but did not play.