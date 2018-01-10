James Island man re-enlists in USCG under water, surrounded by marine life

LT Rob Bianco of the Maritime Law Enforcement Academy reads the oath to Petty Officer Second Class Derick Arneberg (Source: USCG)

A James Island man re-enlists in the United States Coast Guard Wednesday in a unique way, surrounded by marine life!

Petty Officer Second Class Derick Arneberg, of the Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Academy recited his oath under water at the South Carolina Aquarium.

Arneberg volunteers at the aquarium as a diver cleaning tanks, feeding the fish, and giving dive shows for the public in his off time, according to USCG spokesman Mike Browning.

“I Derick A. Arneberg do solemnly swear…” Arneberg recited through a microphone system set up at the 385,000 gallon Great Ocean Tank.

The system allows divers to communicate with viewers outside of the tank.

“I’d shake your hand right now but…,” laughed Lieutenant Rob Bianco of the Maritime Law Enforcement Academy, who read the oath to Arneberg.

Today, volunteer diver Derick Arneberg reenlisted in the United States Coast Guard in a unique way – underwater in our Great Ocean Tank. #protectwhatyoulove #chsnews pic.twitter.com/KgoVYHkDxI — SC Aquarium (@SCaquarium) January 10, 2018

While Arneberg recited the oath, more than 500 fish, including seven different species of sharks, and 220 pound loggerhead turtle circled around him.

Arneberg is certified as a basic open water, advanced open water, and rescue driver, Browning said.

He is also working to obtain his diver master certification.

