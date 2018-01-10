Winn-Dixie, Southern Home branded ice cream bars being recalled

A voluntary recall has been issued for some Winn-Dixie and Southern Home branded ice cream products.

Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie's parent company, says the products were sold in 12-count packages.

According to a press release, the recall is due to possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The Southern Home branded products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

The Winn-Dixie branded products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi:

Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package)

"The products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO, Harveys, Fresco y Más or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund," officials said."Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349,"

