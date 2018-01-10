National Response Team investigating possible arson in Holly Hill fire

Federal investigators are now involved in a structure fire in Orangeburg County that caused more than $1 million in damage.

"For the past 7 to 8 days, we've had snow and ice and were going through a lot," said Holly Hill mayor William Johnson. "We thought we were getting to the end of that when we got a call that a downtown store was on fire. Whatever comes to us, I'm comfortable that we'll come together."

The National Response Team for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was on the scene Wednesday to investigate further.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Holly Hill first responders have been on the scene since early Monday morning.

"It's pretty substantial," Holly Hill Police Chief Josh Detter said. "[NRT has] every type of fire investigator to engineers. They look at everything. The canine has been here."

It's not just the three charred stores that have been directly affected by the fire.

Other store owners on Old State Road said they have seen a loss of income due to the lack of customers.

Part of the street is blocked off and will remain blocked off over the next several days due to a safety concern.

"We've confirmed these buildings are unsafe, not knowing whether or when they'll go. If they fall, we're going to keep these blocked off," Johnson said. "We'll make it as close to normal as we can but [store owners] understand what we're going through."

"What bothers us is that we can't get customers up here to park," said JD Beauty Supply co-owner Thomas Sloma. "We've cut back on our sales a lot. Every day we'll make at least $1,000 or better. And now we have nobody. Right now, we're not making enough money to pay rent."

Sloma said the front of the building needs to be bulldozed so the street can reopen.

There is no specific date set for the wall to be bulldozed or Old State Road to reopen.

The ATF is expected to give an update on the investigation on Thursday.

