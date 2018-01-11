New N. Charleston police chief Reggie Burgess sworn in at city council meeting

A changing of the guard occurred Thursday night in the North Charleston city council chambers.More >>
Emergency crews are working a structure fire in Hanahan Thursday night.More >>
Last week's winter storm didn't just impact the water system and the roadways. Area hospitals are seeing a shortage of blood and the American Red Cross is asking for help.More >>
Several Berkeley Cooperative customers are frustrated after they’ve made several requests to have their propane tanks refilled, with no action to follow.More >>
Charleston officials have announced road closures planned for Saturday's Charleston Marathon.More >>
