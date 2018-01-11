New N. Charleston police chief Reggie Burgess sworn in at city council meeting

Reggie Burgess, the new North Charleston police chief who will be sworn in on Thursday (Source: City of North Charleston)

A changing of the guard occurred Thursday night in the North Charleston city council chambers.

Reggie Burgess was sworn in as the new police chief, taking over for Eddie Driggers who has held the post since 2012. Driggers will become mayor's liaison to the police, fire and code enforcement departments.

Burgess said he wanted the department to focus on three things this year.

The first is to strengthen the partnerships with the community and the police.

"When we get ready to do activities in the communities lets let them know what we are doing," Burgess said. "When there is a shooting, stabbing or any kind of violent crime, we're going to look for people in the community to talk to. If we ask for 200 to come out and only two show up, we're going to talk to the two. Because if we're going to try to communicate, we need the other side to communicate too."

Burgess said the department will also focus on reducing violent crime and creating safer neighborhoods.

A North Charleston native, Burgess, 52, is the city's ninth chief in its history.

Driggers tenure didn't come without its share of controversy including the Walter Scott shooting in April of 2015.

"What we went through in 2015 was something that was out of our control. We had to weather the storm and we weathered that storm," Burgess told reporters Tuesday morning."With that partnership, work on reducing crimes because if we have the community and the police working together then we can reduce the crime because we now have communication,"

Burgess graduated from North Charleston high school in 1984 and joined the police department in 1989 as a patrolman. He was named assistant chief in 2013.

