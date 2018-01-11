New N. Charleston police chief Reggie Burgess to be sworn in at city council meeting

Reggie Burgess, the new North Charleston police chief who will be sworn in on Thursday (Source: City of North Charleston)

A changing of the guard will occur Thursday night in the North Charleston city council chambers.

Reggie Burgess will be sworn in as the new police chief, taking over for Eddie Driggers who has held the post since 2012. Driggers will become mayor's liaison to the police, fire and code enforcement departments.

A North Charleston native, Burgess, 52, will be the city's ninth chief in its history. Driggers tenure didn't come without its share of controversy including the Walter Scott shooting in April of 2015.

"What we went through in 2015 was something that was out of our control. We had to weather the storm and we weathered that storm," Burgess told reporters Tuesday morning."With that partnership, work on reducing crimes because if we have the community and the police working together then we can reduce the crime because we now have communication,"

Burgess graduated from North Charleston high school in 1984 and joined the police department in 1989 as a patrolman. He was named assistant chief in 2013.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.