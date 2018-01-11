New N. Charleston police chief Reggie Burgess to be sworn in at city council meeting

The City of North Charleston's first mayor died Thursday morning, according to a family spokesman.More >>
The City of North Charleston's first mayor died Thursday morning, according to a family spokesman.More >>
Charleston officials have announced road closures planned for Saturday's Charleston Marathon.More >>
Charleston officials have announced road closures planned for Saturday's Charleston Marathon.More >>
A school bus caught on fire Thursday morning on Dorchester Road.More >>
A school bus caught on fire Thursday morning on Dorchester Road.More >>
A water main break is causing issues in North Charleston.More >>
A water main break is causing issues in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.More >>