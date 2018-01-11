Water main break on Remount Rd. affecting traffic, elementary school

Water service in an area of Hanahan remains off as crews continue to repair a water main break.

North Charleston fire and police departments dealt with a water main break on Remount Road at Yeamans Hall Road Wednesday morning and another on Thursday.

Thursday's break happened just before 4 a.m.

Matilda Dunston Elementary School on Remount Road has been impacted by the breaks. The school has had no water service since Wednesday afternoon.

Charleston Water System has worked with the school to provide portable toilets, bottled water and a huge water tank so the students could still have a hot meal. Principal Janice Malone said some parents decided to keep their children home Thursday, but not all parents can make that accommodation.

"It's very important that parents have resources, it wasn't enough time for them to prepare to keep children home," Malone said. "So at least at school they had adult supervision, they had a meal, breakfast and lunch, they were monitored and they were learning."

Earlier Thursday, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt confirmed the water outage at the school.

"Charleston County School District staff members brought portable toilets and bottled water to the facility," Pruitt said. "Additional district staff members are at the school to serve in any capacity to help maintain a normal schedule."

School leaders said children who stayed home Thursday because of the water outage would receive an excused absence.

While some parents were very concerned about the school staying open, others were happy it was.

"It's probably a bit of an inconvenience for the students but I think that it's fine actually, it's not going to kill them to use a Porta-Potti and have bottled water," parent, Lorraine Simmons said. "I'd rather them go to school get their education, I know a lot of these kids depend on food here for breakfast and lunch."

The break Wednesday closed much of the area as crews worked to repair it.

Thursday's break closed a portion of the road temporarily.

The water on Remount Rd. seems to still be flowing steadily. Police have the road blocked for at least half a mile. @Live5News #ChsNews pic.twitter.com/bCkYokDSgs — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) January 11, 2018

Police were forcing motorists who attempted to cut through a nearby parking lot to turn around Thursday morning.

Please don’t try to use the Walgreens parking lot to cut through on Remount road( near Yeamans Hall).Cops are turning folks around. pic.twitter.com/6EH3dAXEfJ — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) January 11, 2018

A Charleston Water System spokesman said the ground temperature has varied in the last few days and the break is likely because of the rapid rise in temperature after a long cold spell.

Nearby businesses were also impacted by the water main break. Some closed like Checkers, while others didn't have restroom access.

Owner of Las Lupitas Restaurant on Remount Road, Adolfo Acevedo stayed open despite the obstacles.

"It's really terrible because people asking for water when coming inside, people trying to wash their hands there's no water in the bathroom," Acevedo said. "I put bottled water inside because people need to wash their hands before they eat."

He's also been preparing meals with bottled water.

Crews expected the water to be turned back on as early at 6 p.m. Thursday.

