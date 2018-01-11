Quantcast

Water main break on Remount Road affecting area elementary school

Police block off a portion of Remount Road near Dutton Road early Thursday morning. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News) Police block off a portion of Remount Road near Dutton Road early Thursday morning. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5 News)
Crews working a water main break in North Charleston (Source: Live 5) Crews working a water main break in North Charleston (Source: Live 5)
Remount Road reopens on Thursday morning. (Source: Live 5) Remount Road reopens on Thursday morning. (Source: Live 5)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A water main break on Remount Road is causing traffic and school-related issues in North Charleston.

North Charleston fire and police departments dealt with a water main break on Remount Road at Yeamans Hall Road Wednesday morning and another on Thursday. The break Wednesday closed much of the area as crews worked to repair it.

Thursday's break happened just before 4 a.m. and closed the road temporarily.

Matilda Dunston Elementary School on Remount Road has been affected by the breaks. The school was out on Wednesday and water was brought in by the case along with porta potties.

"Due to a water main break in the area, there is no water service at Matilda F. Dunston Primary School at this time," Charleston County school district spokesman Andy Pruitt said in a statement. "Charleston County School District staff members brought portable toilets and bottled water to the facility. Additional district staff members are at the school to serve in any capacity to help maintain a normal schedule."

Charleston Water also supplied the school with water cases, a water buffalo and porta potties on Thursday, Saia said. A member of the Charleston Water System is at the school and will not leave until the situation is resolved according to Saia.

There is no estimated time of repair, and crews will need to dig up the ground and look at the pipes. One lane of Remount Road was closed Thursday morning. Saia said the ground temperature has varied in the last few days and the break is likely because of the rapid rise in temperature after a long cold spell. 

