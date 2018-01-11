Water main break on Remount Road affecting area elementary school

A water main break on Remount Road is causing traffic and school-related issues in North Charleston.

North Charleston fire and police departments dealt with a water main break on Remount Road at Yeamans Hall Road Wednesday morning and another on Thursday. The break Wednesday closed much of the area as crews worked to repair it.

Thursday's break happened just before 4 a.m. and closed the road temporarily.

The water on Remount Rd. seems to still be flowing steadily. Police have the road blocked for at least half a mile. @Live5News #ChsNews pic.twitter.com/bCkYokDSgs — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) January 11, 2018

Matilda Dunston Elementary School on Remount Road has been affected by the breaks. The school was out on Wednesday and water was brought in by the case along with porta potties.

"Due to a water main break in the area, there is no water service at Matilda F. Dunston Primary School at this time," Charleston County school district spokesman Andy Pruitt said in a statement. "Charleston County School District staff members brought portable toilets and bottled water to the facility. Additional district staff members are at the school to serve in any capacity to help maintain a normal schedule."

Please don’t try to use the Walgreens parking lot to cut through on Remount road( near Yeamans Hall).Cops are turning folks around. pic.twitter.com/6EH3dAXEfJ — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) January 11, 2018

Charleston Water also supplied the school with water cases, a water buffalo and porta potties on Thursday, Saia said. A member of the Charleston Water System is at the school and will not leave until the situation is resolved according to Saia.

There is no estimated time of repair, and crews will need to dig up the ground and look at the pipes. One lane of Remount Road was closed Thursday morning. Saia said the ground temperature has varied in the last few days and the break is likely because of the rapid rise in temperature after a long cold spell.

