Dispatch: Patrol car hit after chase in Anderson County

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was on scene after a pursuit early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said the chase ended on Highway 86 in Piedmont after they received a call around 2 a.m. regarding a suspicious person. An individual is in custody after the incident, dispatchers said.

According to dispatch, a minor collision was reported following the pursuit but there were no injuries. The crash involved an officer's vehicle, dispatchers said.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

MORE NEWS: Autopsy reveals new details about how Erica Parsons died, and lived

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.