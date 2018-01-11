Dispatch: Patrol car hit after chase in Anderson County

Quantcast

PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was on scene after a pursuit early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said the chase ended on Highway 86 in Piedmont after they received a call around 2 a.m. regarding a suspicious person. An individual is in custody after the incident, dispatchers said.

According to dispatch, a minor collision was reported following the pursuit but there were no injuries. The crash involved an officer's vehicle, dispatchers said.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

