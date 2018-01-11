Longtime Charleston clothier Henry Berlin will be laid to rest Thursday

Henry Berlin on Dec. 27 when a city block was named after him. (Source: Live 5)

Berlin's clothing store has been a King Street staple since 1883. It's difficult to ignore the neon sign that looms over the door.

The third generation owner of the store, Henry Berlin, passed away Wednesday at the age of 93. Thursday, he will be remembered for his war and public service during the funeral at Brith Sholom Beth Israel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Hollings Oncology, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425 or Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue, 182 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403.

