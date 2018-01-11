Malfunctioning railroad arms on Ashley Phosphate Road cause morning traffic delays

The line at the railroad arms on Ashley Phosphate on Thursday morning. Source: Viewer

Railroad arms on Ashley Phosphate Road caused traffic delays in North Charleston Thursday morning.

Dispatch confirmed the rail arms were malfunctioning near the Palmetto Commerce Parkway intersection.

One witness stated the arms went up for 15 seconds about every five minutes and then went back down.

The arms began working again around 8 a.m. after crews arrived on scene.

