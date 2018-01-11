School bus carrying students catches on fire in Dorchester Road shopping center parking lot

Another angle of the bus fire on Dorchester Road shows more water on the ground in a plaza. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

Water can be seen on the ground alongside an open bus hood at the scene of a bus fire on Dorchester Road Thursday. (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

A school bus caught on fire Thursday morning in the 5600 block of Dorchester Road.

The bus carrying Military Magnet Academy students hit a pole in the parking area of the Eden Oak shopping center after picking up children in the lot. The driver on scene said it began with a small spark and lots of smoke.

A Durham School Services mechanic determined the collision caused afire to start on the front left side of the exterior of the bus according to Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt.

No students on the bus at the time of the fire were injured and all were transferred to another bus according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor. The driver also said she was okay.

The North Charleston fire and police departments both responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.