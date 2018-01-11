CARTA hiring drivers, other positions

CARTA will be inservice Monday with limited routes. (Source: Live 5)

Transdev Services, operator of the CARTA bus system, is hiring bus drivers and others.

Applicants may apply in person at the office located at 3664 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fixed Route Bus Operators earn an hourly starting pay of $15.55. To qualify for this position, you must have a valid SC CDL with passenger and airbrake endorsement.

The starting hourly pay for ParaTransit Bus Operators is $11.30. This position requires a valid SC Driver’s License.

Utility Line workers make between $14 to $17 per hour, depending on experience. Candidates for this position must have a valid SC Driver’s License with the ability to obtain a CDL.

