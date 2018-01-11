Quantcast

Wise Staffing hosts hiring event Jan. 17 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Wise Staffing hosts hiring event Jan. 17

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Wise Staffing is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday.

 Positions are available in customer service, warehouse operations and sales.  New hires will earn between $10 to $12 per hour.  

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

SC Works Charleston

1930 Hanahan Rd.

North Charleston 

Interested candidates will find a job description at www.scworks.org, then review job order 722526. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly