Tender Care hiring on Jan. 16

Tender Care Home Healthcare is seeking to fill several openings. Positions are available for both Registered and Licensed Practical Nurses, as well as home health aides. Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes when they come to the hiring event next week at the following time and location.





Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



SC Works Charleston



1930 Hanahan Rd.



North Charleston





The salary for RNs ranges from $24 to $26 per hour. The pay rate for LPNs is $14 to $16 per hour. Home health aides can earn $8.25 to 9 per hour. Interested candidates will find more information at www.scworks.org and reviewing job orders 766222, 766224, and 766225.



