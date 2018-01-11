5 Around Town: Honoring MLK, a marathon, home show and Stingrays homestand

The snow and ice are gone and downtown Charleston is about to start buzzing with activities.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Charleston's annual 10-day tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. features worship services, a parade, and activities for youth.

The schedule features a "youth speak out and poetry slam" on Saturday, the Ecumenical Service at Morris Street Baptist Church on Sunday and the parade on Monday. All these events are free. Click here for more information.

Charleston Marathon

Runners will hit the Holy City streets for the 8th annual Charleston Marathon on Saturday.

The annual event includes a full marathon, half marathon, and the Shrimp & Grits 5K. The marathon and half marathon begin near Joe Riley Stadium in downtown Charleston and end at North Charleston High School in the Park Circle neighborhood. The 5K race starts and ends at North Charleston High School. All three races begin at 8 a.m.

Registration for the marathon and half marathon will still be open during the Health & Wellness Expo on Friday at the Gaillard Center. Runners must pick up their packets at the Expo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The marathon is $129 and the half marathon is $109. Registration for the 5K will be open on race day for $54. Click here for more information.

Charleston Build, Remodel & Landscape Expo

Kick your new year's home makeover plans into high gear this weekend.

This is the second and final weekend for the Charleston Build, Remodel, & Landscape Expo at the Exchange Park in Ladson. Whether you're planning a bath remodel, floor installation, or a new outdoor living space, you'll find displays, exhibits, and the area's top professionals to help get you started.

The expo is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. Click here for more details.

Charleston Restaurant Week

Charleston restaurants are kicking off the new year with a dozen days of menu specials and dining deals.

The first Charleston Restaurant Week of 2018 runs Wednesday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 21. Over 100 restaurants will feature special dining options to entice locals and visitors alike. The Greater Charleston Restaurant Association coordinates the biannual event in January and September. Click here for more information.

Stingrays Weekend Homestand

The South Carolina Stingrays have a trio of home games at the North Charleston Coliseum this weekend.

The Rays host the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday and the Orlando Solar Bears Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights. The Jacksonville Icemen come to town for Sunday's game at 3 p.m.

Friday is Pucks and Paws Night to support the Charleston Animal Society. Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game. Saturday, throw on a Hawaiian shirt, Tigers cap, and mustache for Magnum P.I. Night. If you want to get on the ice, Sunday is your chance. Fans can lace up their skates and hit the ice for the final Skate With The Rays after the game. For more information and to buy tickets online, click here.

Second Sunday on King

The weekend wraps up with the monthly Second Sunday on King activities in downtown Charleston.

King Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic between Calhoun and Queen Streets from 12 to 5 p.m. Businesses open their doors and everyone is invited to enjoy the shopping, dining and live street entertainment.

For more information on any Second Sunday on King specials and to print out a pass for two hours of free parking, click here.

