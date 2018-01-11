Quantcast

Charleston Police Department investigating Thursday morning shooting

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning. 

Authorities say the shooting occurred in the 100 block of N. Romney Street at around 7:38 a.m.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. 

