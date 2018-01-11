Quantcast

Investigators identify third suspect arrested for murder at Summerville apartment

Ricky Carl Martin.
Gerard Hamilton
Maliek Hamilton
Timberlane townhomes.
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators have identified a third suspect arrested for a murder at a Summerville apartment complex. 

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Ricky Carl Martin of Goose Creek has been charged for the October 2017 murder of Quron Khalif Allen. 

Deputies have already charged 27-year-old Gerard Hamilton and 25-year-old Maliek Hamilton, both from North Charleston, with Allen's murder. 

The trio's arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 7, 2017 when a deputy responded to the Timber Lane townhomes off Old Trolley Road for a report of a shooting. 

When the deputy arrived on scene he was flagged down by a woman who said she heard gunshots coming from an apartment. 

Deputies then found the victim lying on a couch at the apartment. 

