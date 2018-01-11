Coroner identifies SCDOT employee who died after falling on ice, snow

An SCDOT employee has died after being injured in a fall. (Source: Raycom)

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified an SCDOT employee who died after slipping and falling on ice and snow.

Authorities say 65-year-old Clyde McCants of Bonneau died Tuesday.

McCants slipped and fell Friday morning at a DOT parking lot while he was at work.

"The employee slipped on ice and hit his head on the ground outside the SCDOT office in Moncks Corner Friday morning, an SCDOT spokesman said," states a report by the coroner's office.

He was transported to a local hospital following the incident.

"An investigation conducted by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office found the death was accidental and he died from head trauma," the coroner's office said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.