Ladson man pleads guilty to distributing Fentanyl resulting in death

A 61-year-old Ladson man entered a guilty plea Thursday in federal court in connection with a fatal Fentanyl overdose death.

Robert Bryan Mansfield is charged with distribution of Fentanyl resulting in death, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Bianchi.

Special agents with ICE-Homeland Security Investigations seized more than a kilogram of Fentanyl on Feb. 2 that had been shipped from Hong Kong and was destined for Mansfield's home, Bianchi said. Investigators said they obtained a search warrant for his home and recovered more than 100 grams of fentanyl, numerous other controlled substances and items associated with the distribution and trafficking of narcotics.

That same day, Postal Inspectors with the United States Postal Inspection Service also recovered 10 packages of fentanyl that Mansfield attempted to mail to various locations across the United States, investigators said.

Bianchi said special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were able to identify Mansfield as the source of fentanyl that led to an overdose death in December 2016. He also said further investigation showed Mansfield used the “dark web” to purchase fentanyl and other controlled substances from sources in Hong Kong and other foreign locations and then sell them through the “dark web” and used the United States Postal Service to ship packages to customers throughout the country.

Mansfield faces a sentence of between 20 years to life in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

