Marcus Lattimore joining Gamecocks staff

Former Gamecocks running back Marcus Lattimore is going back to school to join the South Carolina football team as a member of Will Muschamp's staff.

Lattimore confirmed the reports on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

I am so blessed to a part of the @GamecockFB organization. I empathize with those guys in that locker room because I lived it. Football is their platform, not their purpose. I will be assisting in their preparation for life. #BeyondFootball #SpursUp — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) January 11, 2018

Lattimore is expected to be working as the Director of Player Development helping the student-athletes prepare for their lives after football.

One of the most popular players in the history of the program, Lattimore played with the Gamecocks from 2010-2012 and helped lead the team to an SEC East title in his freshman year. His last 2 seasons were cut short by devastating knee injuries that eventually ended his football career.

Lattimore spent 2017 as the head varsity coach at Heathwood Hall in Columbia. He's also spent his post football life running camps around the state teaching kids the sport and life lessons.