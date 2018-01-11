Georgetown grocery store robbery suspect in custody, deputies say

Georgetown County deputies arrested the man accused of robbing a grocery store Thursday morning.

Dale Watkins, 34, of the North Santee community, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.

Authorities responded at approximately 10:15 a.m. to the Deep Grocery convenience store in the 2400 block of Georgetown Highway just outside of Andrews.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Watkins' home for his home and vehicles and say they recovered evidence linking him to the robbery.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Watkins was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

