Emergency crews extinguish fire at Hanahan apartment complex

Fire in Hanahan. (Source: Live 5 News) Fire in Hanahan. (Source: Live 5 News)
HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in Hanahan Thursday night. 

According to city officials, the fire was at the South Pointe Apartments off Murray Avenue. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Authorities say two apartment units suffered major damage, while two others sustained minor damage. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

