MUSC opens flu clinics to alleviate ER influx

The Medical University of South Carolina is opening flu clinics as they see a significant number of patients arrive in their emergency rooms.

An influenza clinic staffed by MUSC physicians is operating Friday at MUSC Ashley River Tower from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Ashley River Tower is located at 25 Courtenay Drive. Please go to the information desk on the first floor where you will be directed to this clinic.

"Like many areas across the county, the Lowcountry is experiencing higher than usual influenza cases this season, which has caused a significant number of patients in our Emergency Departments," MUSC officials said in a statement. "To alleviate the high patient influx, MUSC Health has implemented influenza clinics and telehealth services for our patients."

MUSC also encourages current patients to use the e-visit option as an alternative to going to the ER for a physical visit. E-visits are available 24/7 for patients 18 years or older who have been seen by an MUSC provider in the last 36 months and have a MyChart account. Go to https://mychart.muschealth.com/mychart/ to sign up. Providers respond to e-visits 24/7, within 4 hours of the request. Learn more at:http://www.muschealth.org/e-visit

If you or a family member is experiencing symptoms of influenza (fever/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches and vomiting and diarrhea) and require non-emergency care, officials are asking you to visit either the flu clinic or schedule an e-visit for care.

Many MUSC Primary Care clinics will be open Monday during the hours listed below. Please call 843-792-7000 by Friday to schedule an appointment.

CFC Springview Primary Care: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

CFC Martello Primary Care: 7 a.m. - 11:45 p.m.

CFC Carnes Primary Care: 7:15 a.m. - Noon

UIM Primary Care: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CFC Ben Sawyer Primary Care: 8 a.m. - Noon

RAC Primary Care: 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CFC Coosaw Primary Care: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

"With these added resources, our goal is to help ensure that our patients have access to the care and services they need and reduce the spread of influenza," MUSC officials said.

