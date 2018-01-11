MUSC opens flu clinics to alleviate ER influx

The National Action Network called on state senators to publicly denounce comments attributed to President Donald Trump on immigration at a White House meeting.More >>
The Medical University of South Carolina is opening flu clinics as they see a significant number of patients arrive in their emergency rooms.More >>
A Charleston jury has convicted a man in connection with a 2015 murder and attempted murder case. Montrelle Lamont Campbell, 36, was found guilty of one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.More >>
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a deadly North Charleston hit-and-run in December.More >>
Charleston Police Department has released an image of the man wanted in connection with a downtown shooting that happened Thursday morning.More >>
